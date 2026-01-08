Mesh Unified Description

Mesh UNIFIED is an email security platform designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The solution combines both perimeter and mailbox protection in a single platform, offering pre-delivery and post-delivery security layers. The platform provides protection against ransomware, phishing, Business Email Compromise, payment fraud, and spear-phishing attacks. It monitors both external and internal email threats across Microsoft 365 environments. For MSPs, the platform includes cross-tenancy visibility that allows administrators to view email traffic across all customer accounts from a central interface. Global response capabilities enable administrators to remove threats and block senders across multiple customer tenants simultaneously. Global rules can be created to allow or block senders, IP addresses, or subject lines across selected or all customers. End-users receive customizable warning banners on emails that indicate potential threats. The platform automatically syncs with Microsoft 365 for license management. Policies, rules, and settings can be configured at organizational, domain, or individual user levels. The solution is designed to require minimal training for end-users and operates with low maintenance requirements after initial deployment. It integrates with Professional Services Automation (PSA) systems through Gradient MSP for billing automation.