Mesh Unified Logo

Mesh Unified

2-in-1 email security platform with perimeter & mailbox protection for MSPs

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Mesh Unified is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Mesh Unified Description

Mesh UNIFIED is an email security platform designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The solution combines both perimeter and mailbox protection in a single platform, offering pre-delivery and post-delivery security layers. The platform provides protection against ransomware, phishing, Business Email Compromise, payment fraud, and spear-phishing attacks. It monitors both external and internal email threats across Microsoft 365 environments. For MSPs, the platform includes cross-tenancy visibility that allows administrators to view email traffic across all customer accounts from a central interface. Global response capabilities enable administrators to remove threats and block senders across multiple customer tenants simultaneously. Global rules can be created to allow or block senders, IP addresses, or subject lines across selected or all customers. End-users receive customizable warning banners on emails that indicate potential threats. The platform automatically syncs with Microsoft 365 for license management. Policies, rules, and settings can be configured at organizational, domain, or individual user levels. The solution is designed to require minimal training for end-users and operates with low maintenance requirements after initial deployment. It integrates with Professional Services Automation (PSA) systems through Gradient MSP for billing automation.

Mesh Unified FAQ

Common questions about Mesh Unified including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Mesh Unified is 2-in-1 email security platform with perimeter & mailbox protection for MSPs developed by Mesh Security. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, Multi Tenant, Ransomware Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →