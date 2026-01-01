AnubisNetworks Mail Protection Service Logo

AnubisNetworks Mail Protection Service (MPS) is an email security system designed for telecommunications companies, managed service providers, and MSSPs. The platform features a multitenant architecture that enables service providers to deliver email security as a managed service to multiple organizations from a single deployment. The system can be deployed on-premises or through a shared cloud infrastructure, allowing providers to offer email security services directly to end customers or through reseller channels. The platform addresses email security concerns including phishing, data leakage, and privacy protection. MPS includes a multitenant management console that allows service providers to manage email security infrastructure across multiple customer organizations. The system is positioned as a carrier-grade solution that integrates with existing email infrastructure. The platform supports both direct service provider deployments and hosted service provider models, enabling providers to expand their security service portfolios and establish OEM or sales channel relationships. The system is designed to work alongside cloud-based email platforms and can be offered as a value-added service on top of existing email infrastructure.

