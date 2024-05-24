eSentire Managed Phishing and Security Awareness Training Description

eSentire Managed Phishing and Security Awareness Training is a service designed to reduce human-related security risks through simulated phishing campaigns and employee education programs. The service is part of eSentire's broader managed security offerings. The product provides organizations with managed phishing simulations to test employee susceptibility to phishing attacks and security awareness training programs to educate staff on cybersecurity threats and best practices. This service operates as a managed offering, meaning eSentire handles the administration and execution of the training and simulation programs. The service integrates with eSentire's Atlas Security Operations Platform and is supported by their 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and Threat Response Unit (TRU). Organizations can access the service through different MDR package tiers including Atlas Essentials, Atlas Advanced, and Atlas Complete. eSentire positions this service as part of their comprehensive approach to cybersecurity that combines technical controls with human risk management. The service is available to organizations across multiple industries including insurance, construction, finance, legal, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and government sectors.