JumpCloud Patch Management
JumpCloud Patch Management
JumpCloud Patch Management Description
JumpCloud Patch Management is a component of the JumpCloud Directory Platform that provides centralized patch management capabilities for operating systems, browsers, and applications. The tool supports Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu Linux operating systems. The platform offers centralized control and visibility for patch management across hybrid IT environments through a unified endpoint management console. Administrators can view and manage patches for operating systems, browsers, and applications from a single interface. The tool includes automated patching capabilities with out-of-the-box policies that can be applied or customized according to organizational requirements. Administrators can create scheduled patch policies to minimize user impact while maintaining delivery speed. JumpCloud Patch Management provides reporting functionality for compliance purposes, offering visibility into patch versions across operating systems, browsers, and applications. The platform includes patch policy reports that can be used to demonstrate compliance with security standards. The solution is part of the broader JumpCloud Open Directory Platform, which encompasses identity management, access management, and device management capabilities. The patch management functionality integrates with the platform's unified endpoint management features.
JumpCloud Patch Management FAQ
Common questions about JumpCloud Patch Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
JumpCloud Patch Management is Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Ubuntu Linux, browsers, and apps developed by JumpCloud.
