Miggo Predictive Vulnerability Database Description

Miggo Predictive Vulnerability Database is a vulnerability intelligence platform that provides comprehensive CVE information to help security teams prioritize and respond to vulnerabilities. The database offers detailed analysis of CVEs including severity ratings, exploit availability, fix status, and KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) listings. The platform identifies vulnerable functions within each CVE using AI-powered analysis, helping teams understand the specific code paths at risk. It tracks both CVE entries and GitHub Security Advisories (GHSA), providing coverage across multiple vulnerability sources. The database includes information on whether fixes are publicly available, tracks publication and update dates for each vulnerability, and highlights critical vulnerabilities that appear on CISA's KEV list. Users can search and browse vulnerabilities, with the platform maintaining a continuously updated collection of new vulnerabilities discovered in the last 30 days. Each vulnerability entry provides technical details about the specific weakness, affected components, and potential attack vectors. The platform covers vulnerabilities across various technologies including web frameworks, application servers, container orchestration platforms, and programming language libraries.