Miggo Predictive Vulnerability Database
Vulnerability intelligence database with CVE analysis and prioritization
Miggo Predictive Vulnerability Database
Vulnerability intelligence database with CVE analysis and prioritization
Miggo Predictive Vulnerability Database Description
Miggo Predictive Vulnerability Database is a vulnerability intelligence platform that provides comprehensive CVE information to help security teams prioritize and respond to vulnerabilities. The database offers detailed analysis of CVEs including severity ratings, exploit availability, fix status, and KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) listings. The platform identifies vulnerable functions within each CVE using AI-powered analysis, helping teams understand the specific code paths at risk. It tracks both CVE entries and GitHub Security Advisories (GHSA), providing coverage across multiple vulnerability sources. The database includes information on whether fixes are publicly available, tracks publication and update dates for each vulnerability, and highlights critical vulnerabilities that appear on CISA's KEV list. Users can search and browse vulnerabilities, with the platform maintaining a continuously updated collection of new vulnerabilities discovered in the last 30 days. Each vulnerability entry provides technical details about the specific weakness, affected components, and potential attack vectors. The platform covers vulnerabilities across various technologies including web frameworks, application servers, container orchestration platforms, and programming language libraries.
Miggo Predictive Vulnerability Database FAQ
Common questions about Miggo Predictive Vulnerability Database including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Miggo Predictive Vulnerability Database is Vulnerability intelligence database with CVE analysis and prioritization developed by Miggo. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI, CVE, Security Information.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership