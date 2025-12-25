Synack Vulnerability Management Solutions Description

Synack Vulnerability Management Solutions is a platform that combines human security researchers with automated scanning to identify and assess vulnerabilities. The platform utilizes the Synack Red Team (SRT), a global team of security researchers who perform continuous vulnerability discovery and testing. The platform provides vulnerability findings that are triaged by an internal team called Vulnerability Operations. Each vulnerability includes a CVSS score, replication instructions, and detailed writeups with screenshots from researchers. The system tests for common vulnerabilities including OWASP Top 10, OWASP Web and Mobile Security Testing Guides, and can be activated to check for specific CVEs. The platform offers real-time analytics showing exploitable vulnerabilities and security posture trends over time. Users can communicate directly with researchers through the platform to understand exploitation methods and assessment status. On-demand patch verification allows organizations to request retesting after remediation, with researchers providing feedback on patch efficacy. Synack operates on a flat-fee pricing model where the company handles researcher payments based on findings. Organizations can request testing from specific researcher groups meeting criteria such as US-only or Five Eyes researchers. The platform includes API testing capabilities covering the OWASP API Top 10 security flaws.