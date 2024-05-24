CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software Description

ConnectWise RMM is an automated patch management solution that manages updates across endpoints for operating systems and third-party applications. The platform provides centralized patch deployment and monitoring capabilities for IT teams and managed service providers. The solution automates patching for Windows operating systems and thousands of third-party applications including Chrome, Firefox, Zoom, Adobe Acrobat, Slack, 7-Zip, Dropbox, Notepad++, VLC Media Player, and GitHub CLI. Users can configure customizable patch policies to control deployment schedules, reboot handling, and notifications. The platform includes NOC-tested Windows security updates where ConnectWise network operations center technicians test and approve patches before deployment. Monthly patch rollup testing reports provide recommendations on which patches to approve or block. Compliance tracking features include dashboards for monitoring patch status, device patch history, and patching schedules across managed environments. OS patch compliance scores provide visibility into endpoint compliance status. The solution offers managed server patching services where NOC experts handle patch testing, deployment, and remediation for critical servers on a 24/7/365 basis. Integration with the ConnectWise Asio platform provides AI-enhanced capabilities for patch management operations. Automated patch assessments deliver regular inventories of available updates. The platform supports classification of updates with deployment preferences to maximize control over the patching process.