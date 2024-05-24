INLYSE Malware.AI
Visual AI-based malware detection converting files to images for analysis
INLYSE Malware.AI
Visual AI-based malware detection converting files to images for analysis
INLYSE Malware.AI Description
INLYSE Malware.AI is a malware detection platform that converts files into graphical representations and uses visual AI analysis to identify malicious content. The system employs deep neural networks and machine learning to analyze file structures by transforming them into images, similar to medical imaging techniques used in radiology and diagnostics. The platform operates through a modular architecture with multiple security components including browser security extensions, mail security plugins, application security integrations, and a cloud-based API. The scan engine is designed to complement existing antivirus solutions by detecting new, unseen malware, zero-day exploits, and advanced persistent threats without requiring regular signature updates. The preprocessing pipeline disassembles input data into type-specific segments and encodes data structures into graphical representations for classification. The platform offers both a free community version at Malware.AI and a premium commercial version with additional features. INLYSE provides centralized management through its Base Engine for plugin subscriptions, pre and post-scanning actions, and client security monitoring. The solution is hosted in German data centers and follows GDPR compliance principles. Payment options include pay-per-use and plugin-based billing models.
INLYSE Malware.AI FAQ
Common questions about INLYSE Malware.AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
INLYSE Malware.AI is Visual AI-based malware detection converting files to images for analysis developed by INLYSE. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, APT.
