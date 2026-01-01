cyberconIQ AIQ™ Logo

cyberconIQ AIQ is a human risk management platform that combines security awareness training, cyber maturity assessment, and AI-powered coaching. The platform includes an automated NIST 2.0 assessment tool that translates the six NIST domains into plain language questions and provides executive-ready reports with cyber maturity scoring and prioritized improvement roadmaps. The training component uses patented behavioral science methods focused on application of cybersecurity knowledge rather than memorization. Training is available in SaaS format and SCORM modules for integration with existing learning management systems. The platform includes in-person training options for employees resistant to online training. AIQ is an AI agent that provides personalized cyber coaching by understanding individual user styles, embedding organizational policies, and addressing behavior and process gaps. The platform measures cyber risk culture across six dimensions: compliance, defense, financial, risk management, response, and innovation. Advisory services support organizations with cybersecurity strategy development, SEC cybersecurity disclosure regulations, NIST 2.0 updates, and third-party risk evaluations. The platform includes AI readiness planning through executive briefings and AI governance frameworks. The company offers a guarantee to reduce phishing failures to single digits or provide a refund.

cyberconIQ AIQ™ is Behavioral science-based cyber training & NIST 2.0 assessment platform developed by cyberconIQ. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.

