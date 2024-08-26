Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..

imper.ai: Detects help desk impersonation & social engineering attacks in real time. built by imper.ai. Core capabilities include Real-time impersonation detection, Digital fingerprinting of device, network, and behavioral signals, Vishing attempt detection..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.