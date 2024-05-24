Haekka Streams Logo

Haekka Streams

Delivers continuous security awareness content to employees via Slack

Human Risk Commercial
0

Haekka Streams Description

Haekka Streams is a security awareness platform that delivers continuous security content to employees through Slack integration. The product provides curated security moments mapped to categories of behavioral and human risk throughout the year, moving beyond traditional annual training approaches. The platform offers multiple content streams including Security Digest, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, HIPAA Privacy, GDPR, general security awareness, and security alerts. Organizations can subscribe individual employees, groups, or entire Slack channels to receive these security moments. Haekka Streams delivers 1-2 minute security content weekly, focusing on current scams and attacks to keep staff informed year-round. The content is designed to reinforce key security behaviors relevant to daily work activities and build a security-conscious culture across the workforce. The platform is positioned as a complement to both onboarding and annual security training programs, providing continuous reinforcement rather than one-time training events. Content is delivered directly within the Slack environment where employees already work, reducing friction in security education delivery.

Haekka Streams FAQ

Common questions about Haekka Streams including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

