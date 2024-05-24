GBTEC BIC Platform Description

GBTEC BIC Platform is an enterprise software solution that combines business process management, IT architecture management, automation, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) capabilities in a unified platform. The platform is designed for enterprise control with auditable AI functionality. The solution includes multiple modules: BIC Process Design for business process management, BIC EAM for enterprise architecture management, BIC Process Execution for automation, BIC Process Mining for process analysis, and BIC Enterprise Risk for GRC management. The platform features digital twin technology for process optimization and includes an AI agent called Arty for business transformation tasks. GBTEC has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools. The platform is used by enterprise organizations across various industries including automotive, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. The solution addresses process excellence, IT landscape management, automation workflows, and compliance requirements within a single integrated environment. The platform emphasizes transparency and auditability in its AI implementations for enterprise governance needs.