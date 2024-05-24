GBTEC BIC Platform Logo

GBTEC BIC Platform

Enterprise platform for BPM, enterprise architecture, automation, and GRC mgmt.

GRC Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

GBTEC BIC Platform Description

GBTEC BIC Platform is an enterprise software solution that combines business process management, IT architecture management, automation, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) capabilities in a unified platform. The platform is designed for enterprise control with auditable AI functionality. The solution includes multiple modules: BIC Process Design for business process management, BIC EAM for enterprise architecture management, BIC Process Execution for automation, BIC Process Mining for process analysis, and BIC Enterprise Risk for GRC management. The platform features digital twin technology for process optimization and includes an AI agent called Arty for business transformation tasks. GBTEC has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools. The platform is used by enterprise organizations across various industries including automotive, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. The solution addresses process excellence, IT landscape management, automation workflows, and compliance requirements within a single integrated environment. The platform emphasizes transparency and auditability in its AI implementations for enterprise governance needs.

GBTEC BIC Platform FAQ

Common questions about GBTEC BIC Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

GBTEC BIC Platform is Enterprise platform for BPM, enterprise architecture, automation, and GRC mgmt. developed by GBTEC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Business Continuity, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox