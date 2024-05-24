Gambit KnightGuard for CTEM Description

KnightGuard for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is a platform designed to help organizations implement a dynamic, business-focused approach to exposure management. The solution moves beyond traditional isolated vulnerability and penetration testing by providing a unified view that reflects the interconnected nature of modern threats and organizational controls. The platform enables organizations to continuously reprioritize remediation efforts as the environment and threat vectors shift. It provides CISOs with a single-pane-of-glass view for managing threat exposure across the organization. KnightGuard for CTEM focuses on prioritizing and scoping the most relevant threats based on business context. The platform supports threat-informed defense strategies by helping security teams understand how different threats and controls interact within their specific environment. The solution is part of the broader KnightGuard platform that consolidates multiple CTI (Cyber Threat Intelligence) functions and tools into a single platform to improve productivity and enhance efficiencies. It helps organizations optimize, manage, and measure security operations while enhancing overall cybersecurity resilience.