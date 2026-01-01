Fortrex VendManage
Fortrex VendManage Description
Fortrex VendManage is a third-party risk management solution that provides end-to-end vendor risk management services. The platform handles vendor documentation analysis, including SSAE SOC reports, with focus on industry controls such as FFIEC, ISO, NIST, PCI-DSS, and NYDFS standards. The solution performs risk analysis and delivers risk ratings with mitigation recommendations. It handles the collection of due diligence documentation and performs vendor assessments on behalf of the organization. VendManage includes data entry and management capabilities through the VendorPoint system, which provides centralized document storage and access. The platform sends regular updates and notifications for contract deadlines and due diligence requirements, with monthly reporting on progress. The system includes a review and signoff function for inherent risk calculation, contract review, and due diligence signoff through a web-based interface. Users can complete these tasks by logging into their VendorPoint account and answering questions. The service provides ongoing updates on regulatory environment changes and compliance requirements. VendManage is designed to work independently or in combination with VendSure and VendorPoint products, and can integrate with existing TPRM tools.
