Fortrex Technologies VendorPoint Description

VendorPoint is a software platform designed for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) that enables organizations to manage vendor relationships and assess third-party risks. The platform can be used as a standalone solution or as part of the VendManage package. The system provides automated due diligence assessment processes with deadline tracking and alert notifications for contract and compliance deadlines. Users can configure assessments based on vendor inherent risk levels and customize questions according to the type of product or service provided by each vendor. VendorPoint includes a customizable dashboard for reviewing risk profiles and identifying issues. The platform offers summary reporting capabilities that allow users to generate, export, and email reports for board presentations and stakeholder communications. The solution maintains updates aligned with regulatory environment changes through ongoing research of compliance and third-party risks. Organizations can store vendor data within the platform and manage their TPRM programs through the user interface. VendorPoint is designed to integrate with existing TPRM tools and can work in combination with other Fortrex Technologies products including VendManage and VendSure. The platform includes onsite training and ongoing support options for users.