FortifyData Third-Party Risk Management Description

FortifyData Third-Party Risk Management is a platform that provides continuous monitoring and assessment of third-party vendor cyber risks. The platform conducts real-time attack surface assessments of external assets to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities in vendor environments. The solution combines technical assessment data with auto-validated questionnaires to provide risk visibility. It includes patented risk score modeling that allows organizations to customize weighting of specific risk scoring criteria for different vendor groups or individual third parties. The platform enables evaluation of prospective vendors for data sharing risks, business continuity concerns, and cyber hygiene. For existing vendors, it provides continuous monitoring of their evolving attack surface and compliance with third-party risk management programs. The questionnaire management system auto-validates vendor responses against live technical assessment data to identify contradictions. Organizations can create custom questionnaires specific to each vendor and use task management capabilities to assign and track questionnaires. The Questionnaire Exchange feature allows participants to share validated cyber risk assessments and questionnaires to accelerate vendor evaluations. The platform measures compliance levels against organizational standards or frameworks including ISO27001, PCI DSS, NIST CSF, HIPAA, and SOC2. Automated compliance validation identifies control gaps and reduces time spent reviewing evidence.