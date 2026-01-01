Thomas Murray Orbit Diligence Logo

Thomas Murray Orbit Diligence

Platform for managing third-party due diligence and vendor risk assessments

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Thomas Murray Orbit Diligence Description

Thomas Murray Orbit Diligence is a platform designed for third-party risk management (TPRM) and due diligence processes. The platform enables organizations to create, distribute, and manage questionnaires for vendor assessments, RFIs, and RFPs. The system provides questionnaire management capabilities, allowing users to create custom questionnaires or utilize a library of industry-standard templates. Respondents can reuse applicable answers from previous submissions to reduce redundant data entry. The platform includes scoring and analysis features that enable users to compare responses at overall, subsection, or individual question levels, with the ability to override scores and auto-generate reports and scoring charts. Orbit Diligence offers real-time tracking of project completion rates and live project status monitoring. The platform includes in-platform communication tools for collaboration across teams, departments, and with external respondents. Users can create question tags based on regulation, department, or risk categories, and flag answers for follow-up actions. A task management module helps track and remediate identified issues. The platform supports continuous monitoring of third-party networks for emerging vulnerabilities beyond initial contract signing. It manages document and certificate maintenance and review processes. Use cases include vendor selection, IT security and data privacy questionnaires, service level agreement monitoring, ESG requirements tracking, and financial due diligence. For respondents, the platform provides features such as save-as-you-go functionality, document uploads, offline assessment completion, question allocation to subject matter experts, and deadline reminders. Dependency questions streamline the response process by enabling or disabling questions based on previous answers.

Thomas Murray Orbit Diligence FAQ

Common questions about Thomas Murray Orbit Diligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Thomas Murray Orbit Diligence is Platform for managing third-party due diligence and vendor risk assessments developed by Thomas Murray. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Governance, Risk Assessment.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →