Thomas Murray Orbit Diligence Description

Thomas Murray Orbit Diligence is a platform designed for third-party risk management (TPRM) and due diligence processes. The platform enables organizations to create, distribute, and manage questionnaires for vendor assessments, RFIs, and RFPs. The system provides questionnaire management capabilities, allowing users to create custom questionnaires or utilize a library of industry-standard templates. Respondents can reuse applicable answers from previous submissions to reduce redundant data entry. The platform includes scoring and analysis features that enable users to compare responses at overall, subsection, or individual question levels, with the ability to override scores and auto-generate reports and scoring charts. Orbit Diligence offers real-time tracking of project completion rates and live project status monitoring. The platform includes in-platform communication tools for collaboration across teams, departments, and with external respondents. Users can create question tags based on regulation, department, or risk categories, and flag answers for follow-up actions. A task management module helps track and remediate identified issues. The platform supports continuous monitoring of third-party networks for emerging vulnerabilities beyond initial contract signing. It manages document and certificate maintenance and review processes. Use cases include vendor selection, IT security and data privacy questionnaires, service level agreement monitoring, ESG requirements tracking, and financial due diligence. For respondents, the platform provides features such as save-as-you-go functionality, document uploads, offline assessment completion, question allocation to subject matter experts, and deadline reminders. Dependency questions streamline the response process by enabling or disabling questions based on previous answers.