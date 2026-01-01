FortifyData AI-powered GRC Platform Logo

FortifyData AI-powered GRC Platform

AI-powered GRC platform for cyber risk mgmt, compliance & attack surface

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

FortifyData AI-powered GRC Platform Description

FortifyData is a governance, risk and compliance platform designed for cybersecurity teams. The platform combines attack surface monitoring, third-party risk management, and compliance automation into a unified system. The platform provides continuous attack surface management that maps and monitors external assets to identify exposures. It includes vulnerability management capabilities with context-based prioritization for remediation. The system performs automated attack surface assessments aligned with business criticality. For third-party risk management, the platform offers AI-powered audit analysis of vendor reports such as SOC 2 documents. It includes vendor management workflows for questionnaires and external assessments of vendors, along with continuous monitoring of vendor security posture. The compliance automation functionality monitors and reports on compliance requirements across multiple frameworks. Risk findings are automatically assessed and tied to applicable framework controls with continuous reporting. The platform supports compliance programs including GLBA, HITRUST, and other regulatory requirements. Additional capabilities include internal risk assessments with automated evidence collection, security rating to monitor organizational security posture, and cyber risk quantification with annualized loss expectancy analysis. The platform provides centralized risk oversight across departments and integrates attack surface findings, remediation data, and third-party risk into compliance programs.

FortifyData AI-powered GRC Platform FAQ

Common questions about FortifyData AI-powered GRC Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

FortifyData AI-powered GRC Platform is AI-powered GRC platform for cyber risk mgmt, compliance & attack surface developed by FortifyData. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →