FortifyData AI-powered GRC Platform

FortifyData is a governance, risk and compliance platform designed for cybersecurity teams. The platform combines attack surface monitoring, third-party risk management, and compliance automation into a unified system. The platform provides continuous attack surface management that maps and monitors external assets to identify exposures. It includes vulnerability management capabilities with context-based prioritization for remediation. The system performs automated attack surface assessments aligned with business criticality. For third-party risk management, the platform offers AI-powered audit analysis of vendor reports such as SOC 2 documents. It includes vendor management workflows for questionnaires and external assessments of vendors, along with continuous monitoring of vendor security posture. The compliance automation functionality monitors and reports on compliance requirements across multiple frameworks. Risk findings are automatically assessed and tied to applicable framework controls with continuous reporting. The platform supports compliance programs including GLBA, HITRUST, and other regulatory requirements. Additional capabilities include internal risk assessments with automated evidence collection, security rating to monitor organizational security posture, and cyber risk quantification with annualized loss expectancy analysis. The platform provides centralized risk oversight across departments and integrates attack surface findings, remediation data, and third-party risk into compliance programs.
