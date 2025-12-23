Flare Identity Exposure Management Description

Flare Identity Exposure Management is a threat exposure management platform that monitors underground and open web sources to detect and remediate exposed credentials, stealer logs, and other security risks. The platform collects data from cybercriminal forums, Telegram channels, ransomware blogs, and other dark web sources to identify breached identities and leaked credentials. The system integrates with Microsoft Entra ID to automatically detect, validate, and remediate exposed accounts. It monitors for various exposure types including compromised credentials, exposed API keys on platforms like GitHub, stealer logs, lookalike domains, and third-party supplier exposures. Flare provides automated alerting and remediation capabilities through integrations with existing ticketing, SIEM, and SOAR systems. The platform uses AI enrichment and historical context to prioritize threats using a 5-point scoring system. It maintains a database of over 1 billion leaked credentials and monitors more than 1,000 Telegram channels and forums. The solution addresses multiple use cases including enterprise and consumer account takeover prevention, executive protection, brand monitoring, third-party risk management, dark web investigations, and technical exposure monitoring. The platform is designed for security teams to reduce incident response time and costs while providing visibility into the cybercrime ecosystem.