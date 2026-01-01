Zivver Email Threat Protection Logo

Zivver Email Threat Protection

AI-powered email threat detection platform for blocking malicious emails

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Zivver Email Threat Protection Description

Zivver Email Threat Protection is an email security solution that uses AI-driven detection to identify and block email-based threats before they reach user inboxes. The platform is powered by Sublime technology and provides protection against phishing, QR code phishing, malware, ransomware, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks. The solution offers over 650 prebuilt detection rules that can be customized to address organization-specific risks. It features explainable AI that provides transparency into why specific emails were flagged, blocked, or quarantined, enabling security teams to understand detection decisions and respond appropriately. The platform includes automated triage and quarantine capabilities that reduce manual intervention by automatically deflecting high-risk threats. Machine learning algorithms adapt and improve threat detection over time by identifying anomalies and suspicious behavior patterns in email traffic. Zivver Email Threat Protection integrates with Microsoft 365 and Gmail environments through plugins and extensions. The solution provides a unified view of detected threats across platforms and includes tools for reporting, categorization, and escalation processes. The platform is designed to supplement native email security capabilities in Microsoft 365 and other email systems, addressing gaps in protection against advanced threats that basic security controls may miss.

Zivver Email Threat Protection FAQ

Common questions about Zivver Email Threat Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zivver Email Threat Protection is AI-powered email threat detection platform for blocking malicious emails developed by Zivver. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Email Security, Machine Learning.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →