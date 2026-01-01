Zivver Email Threat Protection Description

Zivver Email Threat Protection is an email security solution that uses AI-driven detection to identify and block email-based threats before they reach user inboxes. The platform is powered by Sublime technology and provides protection against phishing, QR code phishing, malware, ransomware, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks. The solution offers over 650 prebuilt detection rules that can be customized to address organization-specific risks. It features explainable AI that provides transparency into why specific emails were flagged, blocked, or quarantined, enabling security teams to understand detection decisions and respond appropriately. The platform includes automated triage and quarantine capabilities that reduce manual intervention by automatically deflecting high-risk threats. Machine learning algorithms adapt and improve threat detection over time by identifying anomalies and suspicious behavior patterns in email traffic. Zivver Email Threat Protection integrates with Microsoft 365 and Gmail environments through plugins and extensions. The solution provides a unified view of detected threats across platforms and includes tools for reporting, categorization, and escalation processes. The platform is designed to supplement native email security capabilities in Microsoft 365 and other email systems, addressing gaps in protection against advanced threats that basic security controls may miss.