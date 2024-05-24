ERM Protect Security Awareness Training Description

ERM Protect Security Awareness Training is a platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity threats and best practices. The service provides training content aimed at reducing human-related security risks within organizations. The platform delivers security awareness education to help employees recognize and respond to various cyber threats. Training modules cover topics relevant to workplace security, including threat identification and safe computing practices. ERM Protect offers this training as part of their cybersecurity services portfolio. The platform is designed for organizations seeking to improve their security posture through employee education and awareness programs. The training content is delivered through a web-based platform accessible to organizations and their employees. The service is provided by ERM Protect, a company that offers various cybersecurity consulting and managed security services.