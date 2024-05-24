ERM Protect Security Awareness Training
Security awareness training platform for employee cybersecurity education
ERM Protect Security Awareness Training Description
ERM Protect Security Awareness Training is a platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity threats and best practices. The service provides training content aimed at reducing human-related security risks within organizations. The platform delivers security awareness education to help employees recognize and respond to various cyber threats. Training modules cover topics relevant to workplace security, including threat identification and safe computing practices. ERM Protect offers this training as part of their cybersecurity services portfolio. The platform is designed for organizations seeking to improve their security posture through employee education and awareness programs. The training content is delivered through a web-based platform accessible to organizations and their employees. The service is provided by ERM Protect, a company that offers various cybersecurity consulting and managed security services.
ERM Protect Security Awareness Training FAQ
Common questions about ERM Protect Security Awareness Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ERM Protect Security Awareness Training is Security awareness training platform for employee cybersecurity education developed by ERMProtect. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Cybersecurity, Employee Security Training, Human Risk Management.
