Egress Security Center and Human Risk Score Description
Egress Security Center and Human Risk Score is a centralized management portal for Egress Intelligent Email Security products. The platform provides risk analysis, reporting, and incident triage capabilities for both inbound and outbound email threats. The product includes email security orchestration, automation and response (M-SOAR) tools for incident investigation and remediation. It enables administrators to identify and respond to threats across the email platform through automated workflows. The Human Risk Score feature correlates multiple indicators of human-activated risk to identify targeted and vulnerable users. It tracks user behavior changes over time, including interactions with phishing emails and security prompts. The system assigns risk scores to individual users and provides organizational risk posture visibility. The platform reports on potential data breaches prevented, including misaddressed emails, incorrect attachments, excessive recipients, and data exfiltration attempts. It provides audit logs for regulatory compliance and incident investigation. The solution integrates with Microsoft 365 and supports connections to various cybersecurity and awareness training platforms. Security controls can be automatically adjusted based on user risk levels and external threat data. The platform enables administrators to configure policies aligned with organizational risk appetite and compliance requirements.
Egress Security Center and Human Risk Score FAQ
