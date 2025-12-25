VIPRE Integrated Email Security Description

VIPRE Integrated Email Security is an email security platform designed for Microsoft 365 environments. The product provides protection against email-based threats through multiple security layers. The platform includes real-time threat intelligence capabilities and sandbox technology for malware analysis. It processes approximately 1.8 billion emails per quarter and secures over 10 million inboxes according to company statistics. The solution is part of VIPRE's broader security portfolio, which includes endpoint security, email archiving, and security awareness training products. The platform operates as a cloud-based service and is designed for small to medium enterprise (SME) businesses. VIPRE Integrated Email Security integrates with Microsoft 365 to provide inbox protection. The company offers 24x7 customer support and maintains a global partner network for service delivery. The product is positioned as an evolving security solution that adapts to modern email attack methods. It is backed by VIPRE Security Group, which has over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry and serves more than 50,000 customers and partners.