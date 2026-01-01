Diligent Risk Intelligence Data Description

Diligent Risk Intelligence Data is an automated monitoring and search tool designed to help organizations identify and manage risks related to anti-money laundering (AML), financial crime, and reputational threats. The product provides real-time monitoring capabilities for adverse media and negative news using machine learning and a patented Relevancy Score calculation to reduce false positives. The platform screens against over 1,400 watchlists, sanctions, and embargo lists in real time. It includes automated monitoring for Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), state-owned entities (SOE), and sanctions lists. The tool enables organizations to map beneficial ownership structures and detect risks during crisis situations for both customers and vendors. The product uses machine learning technology to deliver accurate risk information and negative news alerts. It is designed to support compliance teams in financial institutions and other organizations that need to conduct due diligence on third parties, customers, and business relationships. Diligent's security program follows ISO/IEC 27001 standards and is governed by the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. The company implements an Information Security Management System (ISMS) to protect customer data.