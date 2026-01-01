Diligent Risk Intelligence Data
Real-time monitoring tool for negative news, watchlists, sanctions, and PEP data
Diligent Risk Intelligence Data
Real-time monitoring tool for negative news, watchlists, sanctions, and PEP data
Diligent Risk Intelligence Data Description
Diligent Risk Intelligence Data is an automated monitoring and search tool designed to help organizations identify and manage risks related to anti-money laundering (AML), financial crime, and reputational threats. The product provides real-time monitoring capabilities for adverse media and negative news using machine learning and a patented Relevancy Score calculation to reduce false positives. The platform screens against over 1,400 watchlists, sanctions, and embargo lists in real time. It includes automated monitoring for Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), state-owned entities (SOE), and sanctions lists. The tool enables organizations to map beneficial ownership structures and detect risks during crisis situations for both customers and vendors. The product uses machine learning technology to deliver accurate risk information and negative news alerts. It is designed to support compliance teams in financial institutions and other organizations that need to conduct due diligence on third parties, customers, and business relationships. Diligent's security program follows ISO/IEC 27001 standards and is governed by the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. The company implements an Information Security Management System (ISMS) to protect customer data.
Diligent Risk Intelligence Data FAQ
Common questions about Diligent Risk Intelligence Data including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Diligent Risk Intelligence Data is Real-time monitoring tool for negative news, watchlists, sanctions, and PEP data developed by Diligent Corporation. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Machine Learning, Real Time Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership