Diligent Due Diligence Services Description

Diligent Due Diligence Services provides investigative and research capabilities delivered by a global team of multilingual analysts and investigators. The service offers comprehensive inquiry capabilities ranging from online research to on-site investigations. The service is positioned within Diligent's broader governance, risk, and compliance platform, which was recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Governance, Risk and Compliance Tools. The service appears designed to support organizations in conducting thorough due diligence assessments on third parties, business relationships, and other entities requiring investigation. The multilingual analyst team suggests capabilities for international investigations across different regions and languages. The service operates as part of Diligent's suite of GRC solutions, providing organizations with professional investigative resources to support risk management and compliance activities. Organizations can request demonstrations to evaluate the service for their specific due diligence requirements.