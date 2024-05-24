HyperComply HyperCompliance Description

HyperComply is a compliance management platform that centralizes security documentation and automates security questionnaire responses. The platform provides a centralized knowledge base where organizations can upload security questionnaires and policy documents to establish a baseline of security information. The product uses machine learning to autofill security questionnaires with 92%+ accuracy across multiple formats including XLS, DOC, PDF, and web portals. It completes security reviews 12x faster by automating responses and includes human review for quality assurance. The platform supports collaboration through email, Slack, and Microsoft Teams integrations for answering new security questions. HyperComply offers a Security Profile feature that automatically generates answers to common security questions based on uploaded documentation. Organizations can publish a Trust Page to proactively share compliance details publicly with customers and partners, with the goal of deflecting up to 75% of questionnaires. The platform includes Data Rooms for secure document sharing with customers during due diligence processes. Access controls allow administrators to manage content visibility, set document expiration dates, and create custom roles for team members. The system provides audit trails and tracking capabilities to monitor where security information is being used and track engagement with shared documents. A Chrome extension enables team members to access the security knowledge base from anywhere. The platform integrates with compliance automation tools like Drata and Hyperproof to sync current security controls.