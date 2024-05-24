Decision Focus AI-powered GRC software Description

Decision Focus is a Governance, Risk, and Compliance platform that incorporates artificial intelligence capabilities to automate compliance and risk management processes. The platform includes an Enterprise Compliance Engine that works with CUBE to decipher global regulations across 60 languages, 180 countries, and over 5,000 issuing bodies. The software provides AI-driven risk and control prediction by analyzing data to identify potential new risks and controls. Users can upload policy documents and query them in real-time to extract information from specific regulations. The platform offers AI-generated summaries to condense lengthy documents and data fields into concise overviews. The compliance functionality includes horizon scanning for upcoming regulations, automatic notifications of regulatory changes, and identification of critical obligations. The system analyzes relationships between identified risks and business processes, and performs real-time scans for Personally Identifiable Information in documents. Additional capabilities include an AI assistant for text formatting, tone adjustment, and translation. The platform supports compliance strategy development, performance measurement, and tracking of remedial actions. Users can manage regulatory change programs through automated change detection and analysis features.