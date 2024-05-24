Database Credentials Standard Description

This is a SANS Institute information security policy template that provides standardized guidelines for managing database credentials. The document establishes requirements and best practices for creating, storing, rotating, and protecting database authentication credentials within an organization. The policy template addresses credential lifecycle management, including creation standards, storage requirements, access controls, and rotation schedules. It provides a framework for organizations to implement consistent database credential security practices across their infrastructure. As a policy template resource, it serves as a reference document that security teams and database administrators can adapt to their specific organizational needs. The template helps organizations establish formal procedures for database credential management to reduce the risk of unauthorized database access and credential compromise. The resource is part of SANS Institute's collection of information security policy templates, which are designed to help organizations develop comprehensive security programs. These templates provide a starting point for creating or updating security policies aligned with industry best practices.