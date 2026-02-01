Database Credentials Standard: SANS policy template for database credential management standards. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database credential management guidelines, Credential lifecycle management standards, Access control requirements for database credentials..

Exostar PolicyPro: AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies. built by Exostar. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Guided policy generation via questionnaire-based workflow (no static templates), Pre-built policy library aligned to CMMC and NIST SP 800-171, AI-powered policy optimization using existing documents as context..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.