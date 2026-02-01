Database Credentials Standard

SMB and mid-market security teams building credential management from scratch will find Database Credentials Standard useful for establishing baseline policy without reinventing standards work; it maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management and Policy functions, giving you a defensible framework faster than drafting policy in-house. The template comes from SANS, which carries institutional weight in compliance audits. Skip this if your organization already has mature credential vaulting platforms or needs enforcement tooling rather than policy guidance; this is a template, not an access control system.