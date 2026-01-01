Balbix Exposure Management
Balbix Exposure Management is a platform that centralizes exposure data across assets, clouds, and attack surfaces. The platform aggregates vulnerability and exposure data from various security tools to provide unified visibility into CVEs, misconfigurations, end-of-life systems, application security findings, and control gaps. The platform uses AI inference to identify exposures that scanners may miss and automatically tags assets based on criticality, regulatory requirements, or data sensitivity. It prioritizes remediation based on threat intelligence, mitigating controls, exploitability, and business impact rather than severity alone. The platform includes attack path analysis to provide an external perspective on the environment and identify exposures that attackers are likely to exploit. It automatically maps exposures to MITRE ATT&CK tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to identify possible attack tactics. The platform features a GenAI assistant called BIX that provides insights on which exposures require immediate action. It includes automated workflows, milestone tracking, and accountability metrics for remediation management. Users can create custom dashboards for cross-functional team coordination and track metrics including mean time to prioritize (MTTP) and mean time to remediate (MTTR).
