Balbix Exposure Management Logo

Balbix Exposure Management

Platform for unified exposure mgmt with AI-driven prioritization & remediation

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Balbix Exposure Management Description

Balbix Exposure Management is a platform that centralizes exposure data across assets, clouds, and attack surfaces. The platform aggregates vulnerability and exposure data from various security tools to provide unified visibility into CVEs, misconfigurations, end-of-life systems, application security findings, and control gaps. The platform uses AI inference to identify exposures that scanners may miss and automatically tags assets based on criticality, regulatory requirements, or data sensitivity. It prioritizes remediation based on threat intelligence, mitigating controls, exploitability, and business impact rather than severity alone. The platform includes attack path analysis to provide an external perspective on the environment and identify exposures that attackers are likely to exploit. It automatically maps exposures to MITRE ATT&CK tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to identify possible attack tactics. The platform features a GenAI assistant called BIX that provides insights on which exposures require immediate action. It includes automated workflows, milestone tracking, and accountability metrics for remediation management. Users can create custom dashboards for cross-functional team coordination and track metrics including mean time to prioritize (MTTP) and mean time to remediate (MTTR).

Balbix Exposure Management FAQ

Common questions about Balbix Exposure Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Balbix Exposure Management is Platform for unified exposure mgmt with AI-driven prioritization & remediation developed by Balbix. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Inventory, Attack Paths.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →