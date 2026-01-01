CYE Hyver Risk Mitigation Planning Logo

CYE Hyver Risk Mitigation Planning is a cyber risk quantification platform that helps organizations prioritize vulnerability remediation based on threat exposure and business impact. The platform evaluates attack routes and findings to identify vulnerabilities that are critical to block, focusing on those that present risks to critical business assets and are most likely to be exploited. The platform analyzes vulnerabilities and misconfigurations using multiple data points to create mitigation plans that include exposure reduction metrics, expected remediation time, and team effort requirements. Users can simulate the impact of fixing specific findings on attack routes through an interactive mitigation planner that visualizes how remediation affects the overall attack surface. Hyver generates four distinct mitigation plan scenarios: critical to block, most probable route, lowest cost level, and lowest effort level. Each plan simulates the problems requiring fixes along with their associated cost and effort implications, enabling organizations to make data-driven mitigation decisions based on severity, budget, and time constraints. The platform supports continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) by providing visibility into organizational attack surfaces and helping security teams understand which vulnerabilities pose the greatest risk. CYE experts provide remediation recommendations and guidance throughout the mitigation process, offering advice tailored to each organization's specific circumstances and budget constraints.

CYE Hyver Risk Mitigation Planning is Risk mitigation planning platform for prioritizing vulnerability remediation developed by CYE. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Paths, Cyber Risk Consulting, Exposure Management.

