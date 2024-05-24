Cyberint Supply Chain Intelligence Description

Cyberint Supply Chain Intelligence is a third-party risk management solution that monitors digital supply chain threats. The platform automatically discovers vendors and third-party technologies in an organization's environment, including shadow vendors that may not be tracked through traditional methods. The solution provides continuous monitoring of third parties for real-time risk assessment, dynamically evaluating their exposure and security posture. It monitors the deep and dark web for mentions of vendor names, domains, logos, and digital assets to detect supply chain attacks or data leaks, often before official vendor disclosure. The platform assigns dynamic risk scores to vendors based on their cyber hygiene, exposure levels, and whether they are currently being targeted or experiencing an attack. It maintains a comprehensive inventory of the digital supply chain that can be automatically generated and manually edited. Organizations receive timely alerts on critical risks and breaches affecting their vendors. The solution analyzes malware logs and leaked credentials to identify potential supply chain compromises. Users can filter vendors by business criticality, sensitivity, risk score, and risk type for granular control. The platform integrates with SIEM, XDR, and SOAR platforms to incorporate supply chain risk intelligence into existing security workflows and SOC operations.