Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform Logo

Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform

by Cyb3r Operations

AI-driven platform to discover, assess, and respond to third-party supply chain risks.

GRC Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Supply Chain Security
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Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform Description

Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management solution that enables organisations to discover, assess, and respond to supply chain risks. It automatically maps suppliers, shadow IT systems, and employee interactions with third parties. The platform uses AI-powered analytics to generate predictive risk scores across financial, operational, and compliance dimensions. A centralised Intelligence Hub aggregates data from over 300 billion data points, including surface, deep, and dark web sources, to provide real-time threat visibility. An advanced rules engine allows users to automate threat responses and compliance actions via configurable workflows. The platform supports continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts for critical risks and unusual activity. Activity mapping uses dynamic graph-based tools to visualise third-party and employee connections. Compliance reporting is aligned with NIST standards. Insider threat monitoring tracks employee interactions with third parties to detect suspicious behaviour. The platform offers a free tier alongside paid plans, with the Essential tier priced at £120 per supplier billed annually and an Enterprise tier for larger teams.

Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform FAQ

Common questions about Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyb3rOperations Third-Party Risk Platform is AI-driven platform to discover, assess, and respond to third-party supply chain risks. developed by Cyb3r Operations. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Supply Chain Security.

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