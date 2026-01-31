Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. CounterCraft The Platform is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by CounterCraft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with both IT and OT networks should pick CounterCraft The Platform if you need attackers actively contained and interrogated before they touch production systems. The platform's 24-48 hour adversary isolation in digital deception environments generates forensic-grade threat intelligence automatically mapped to MITRE ATT&CK, which directly feeds your detection and response workflows; this matters more than passive honeypots for teams with dwell-time pressure. Skip this if your priority is preventing initial access or you lack the operational bandwidth to triage deception alerts; CounterCraft assumes attackers are already inside and your team can act on that assumption.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
Deception platform that diverts attackers & provides threat intelligence
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs CounterCraft The Platform for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
CounterCraft The Platform: Deception platform that diverts attackers & provides threat intelligence. built by CounterCraft. Core capabilities include Digital twin network replication for deception, Pre-breach and post-breach threat detection, Adversary diversion from critical assets..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex differentiates with External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing). CounterCraft The Platform differentiates with Digital twin network replication for deception, Pre-breach and post-breach threat detection, Adversary diversion from critical assets.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is developed by Acalvio Technologies. CounterCraft The Platform is developed by CounterCraft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex and CounterCraft The Platform serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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