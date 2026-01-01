ProLion ClusterLion
High availability solution for critical data and IT systems
ProLion ClusterLion
High availability solution for critical data and IT systems
ProLion ClusterLion Description
ClusterLion is a high availability solution designed to prevent system outages and ensure business continuity for critical data and IT systems. The product eliminates the need for complex clusters, shared storage, and sophisticated infrastructure while reducing operational costs and overhead. ClusterLion is available in multiple versions tailored to specific storage platforms. ClusterLion for PowerScale provides automated switchover capabilities to maintain online availability. ClusterLion for MetroCluster delivers high availability functionality for NetApp MetroCluster environments. ClusterLion for PowerStore offers always-on availability for Dell PowerStore systems. The solution addresses business impacts associated with system downtime including operational disruptions, cost implications, reputation damage, and employee productivity loss. By removing infrastructure complexity, ClusterLion aims to provide a streamlined approach to maintaining continuous system availability across different storage vendor platforms.
ProLion ClusterLion FAQ
Common questions about ProLion ClusterLion including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ProLion ClusterLion is High availability solution for critical data and IT systems developed by ProLion GmbH. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Business Continuity.
