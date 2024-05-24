Mavim ConversAI Logo

Mavim ConversAI is a business process management and transformation platform that integrates with Microsoft tools. The platform provides AI-powered conversational capabilities for querying business processes and receiving reference-backed answers. The platform supports multiple use cases including ERP implementation acceleration for Dynamics 365, business process management for process improvement, and operational excellence initiatives. It creates a Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) that serves as a detailed blueprint of business operations, showing employee and application actions and data flows. The platform offers process visualization, mapping, and analysis capabilities. Users can transform processes into visual models to identify bottlenecks and improvement opportunities. The system supports no-code process redesign and workflow visualizations. ConversAI is built on Microsoft Azure AI and integrates with the Microsoft ecosystem including Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Power BI, Power Automate, Azure DevOps, and Microsoft Visio. The platform includes the Microsoft Business Process Catalog for Dynamics implementations. The platform provides process monitoring, mining functionalities, and tracking capabilities. It enables bidirectional connections with ERP systems and supports post-implementation monitoring. Users can assess operations, track progress, and connect strategic goals with execution.

