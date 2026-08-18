CipherData Attack Detection Description

CipherData Attack Detection is a component of the CipherData AIDR platform that correlates individual security incidents into unified attack cases, enabling security teams to respond to complete attack operations rather than isolated alerts. How it works: - Collect: As incidents are investigated, the system extracts the entities involved — accounts, hosts, keys, and IP addresses. When two or more incidents share an entity, the correlation engine flags the relationship. - Correlate: Incidents sharing entities, timing patterns, or behavioral characteristics are grouped into a single attack case, consolidating what may be many separate alerts into one unified operation view. - Sequence: Incidents within a case are ordered chronologically and mapped to attack chain stages (e.g., Execution, Discovery, Command & Control, Exfiltration), showing how far an attacker has progressed and indicating likely next steps. - Escalate: The completed, prioritized attack case is handed off to response and containment workflows, where an AI agent proposes tasks and human analysts approve actions. Key views within the platform: - Attack Map: A live, growing visual of all incidents and entities connected to an active attack case. - Attack Chain: A timeline-based view of the attack stages that can be replayed from the first detected move. - Attack Path: A reconstructed route showing lateral movement — which account accessed which host and how data left the environment. - Task Management: Proposed response tasks (e.g., isolating a host, rotating credentials, blocking an IP) assigned to analysts with priority levels. The platform is designed to reduce alert fatigue by presenting nine or more individual incidents as a single, contextualized attack case with full entity and timeline context.