Correlates security incidents into unified attack cases with chain & path views.
Correlates security incidents into unified attack cases with chain & path views.
CipherData Attack Detection is a component of the CipherData AIDR platform that correlates individual security incidents into unified attack cases, enabling security teams to respond to complete attack operations rather than isolated alerts. How it works: - Collect: As incidents are investigated, the system extracts the entities involved — accounts, hosts, keys, and IP addresses. When two or more incidents share an entity, the correlation engine flags the relationship. - Correlate: Incidents sharing entities, timing patterns, or behavioral characteristics are grouped into a single attack case, consolidating what may be many separate alerts into one unified operation view. - Sequence: Incidents within a case are ordered chronologically and mapped to attack chain stages (e.g., Execution, Discovery, Command & Control, Exfiltration), showing how far an attacker has progressed and indicating likely next steps. - Escalate: The completed, prioritized attack case is handed off to response and containment workflows, where an AI agent proposes tasks and human analysts approve actions. Key views within the platform: - Attack Map: A live, growing visual of all incidents and entities connected to an active attack case. - Attack Chain: A timeline-based view of the attack stages that can be replayed from the first detected move. - Attack Path: A reconstructed route showing lateral movement — which account accessed which host and how data left the environment. - Task Management: Proposed response tasks (e.g., isolating a host, rotating credentials, blocking an IP) assigned to analysts with priority levels. The platform is designed to reduce alert fatigue by presenting nine or more individual incidents as a single, contextualized attack case with full entity and timeline context.
Common questions about CipherData Attack Detection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CipherData Attack Detection is Correlates security incidents into unified attack cases with chain & path views, developed by CipherData AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Attack Detection, AI SOC, Lateral Movement.
CipherData Attack Detection offers the following core capabilities:
CipherData Attack Detection is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
CipherData Attack Detection is built for security teams handling Attack Detection, AI SOC, Lateral Movement, MITRE Attack. It supports workflows including incident correlation engine that groups related incidents into a single attack case based on shared entities, timing, and behavior, attack chain sequencing ordered by time and attack stage (execution, discovery, c2, exfiltration), live attack map showing incidents and entities connected to an active case. Teams typically adopt CipherData Attack Detection when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cipherdata-attack-detection
CipherData Attack Detection is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.cipherdata.ai/platform/attack-detection or contact CipherData AI directly.
Popular alternatives to CipherData Attack Detection include:
Compare all CipherData Attack Detection alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cipherdata-attack-detection
CipherData Attack Detection is for security teams and organizations that need Attack Detection, AI SOC, Lateral Movement, MITRE Attack, Triage. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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