AI agent platform automating SOC incident triage, correlation, and response.
AI agent platform automating SOC incident triage, correlation, and response.
CipherData AIDR Platform is an AI-driven security operations platform designed to automate the full incident lifecycle, from initial alert ingestion through investigation, correlation, and response. The platform is structured around three specialized AI agents, each handling a distinct phase of the incident lifecycle: - Triage Agent: Automatically investigates every incoming alert by enriching it with contextual data, reasoning over the evidence, and assigning a verdict (Malicious, Suspicious, or Benign) before any human involvement. - Correlation Engine / Attack Agent: Groups related alerts from multiple sources into unified attack cases, constructing an attack chain that maps how individual incidents relate to a broader threat campaign. It reduces alert volume significantly (cited as 200:1 alerts to cases). - Response Agent: Drives containment playbooks to closure, proposing specific response actions (e.g., host isolation, credential rotation, IP blocking) that require human validation before execution. The platform ingests events from SIEM, EDR/XDR, identity, and cloud sources. Each verdict is grounded only in evidence that exists in the data (logs, entities, relationships), with unsupported claims discarded before output. Human analysts retain approval authority over all response actions. Outputs include: - Incident verdicts with attached evidence - Attack chain visualizations mapping entities and incidents - Task lists with priority and assignee tracking - Resolution notes and audit trails for closed cases The platform targets security operations teams seeking to reduce manual triage workload and accelerate time-to-resolution without removing human oversight from response decisions.
Common questions about CipherData AIDR Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CipherData AIDR Platform is AI agent platform automating SOC incident triage, correlation, and response, developed by CipherData AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Triage.
CipherData AIDR Platform offers the following core capabilities:
CipherData AIDR Platform integrates natively with SIEM, EDR, XDR, Identity platforms, Cloud platforms. Integration support lets security teams connect CipherData AIDR Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
CipherData AIDR Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
CipherData AIDR Platform is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Triage, Investigation. It supports workflows including automated alert triage and verdict assignment by ai agent, ai-driven incident investigation with evidence-grounded reasoning, alert correlation into unified attack cases with attack chain mapping. Teams typically adopt CipherData AIDR Platform when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cipherdata-aidr-platform
CipherData AIDR Platform is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.cipherdata.ai/platform/aidr-platform or contact CipherData AI directly.
Popular alternatives to CipherData AIDR Platform include:
Compare all CipherData AIDR Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cipherdata-aidr-platform
CipherData AIDR Platform is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Triage, Investigation, Attack Detection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
AI SOC platform that automates alert triage, investigation, and verdict via agents.
AI-driven SOC platform with multi-agent workflows for threat detection & response.
SIEM-less threat detection engine using entity graphs, ML, and LLMs.
AI-driven SOC triage that auto-investigates, verdicts, and closes alerts.
Correlates security incidents into unified attack cases with chain & path views.