CipherData AIDR Platform Description

CipherData AIDR Platform is an AI-driven security operations platform designed to automate the full incident lifecycle, from initial alert ingestion through investigation, correlation, and response. The platform is structured around three specialized AI agents, each handling a distinct phase of the incident lifecycle: - Triage Agent: Automatically investigates every incoming alert by enriching it with contextual data, reasoning over the evidence, and assigning a verdict (Malicious, Suspicious, or Benign) before any human involvement. - Correlation Engine / Attack Agent: Groups related alerts from multiple sources into unified attack cases, constructing an attack chain that maps how individual incidents relate to a broader threat campaign. It reduces alert volume significantly (cited as 200:1 alerts to cases). - Response Agent: Drives containment playbooks to closure, proposing specific response actions (e.g., host isolation, credential rotation, IP blocking) that require human validation before execution. The platform ingests events from SIEM, EDR/XDR, identity, and cloud sources. Each verdict is grounded only in evidence that exists in the data (logs, entities, relationships), with unsupported claims discarded before output. Human analysts retain approval authority over all response actions. Outputs include: - Incident verdicts with attached evidence - Attack chain visualizations mapping entities and incidents - Task lists with priority and assignee tracking - Resolution notes and audit trails for closed cases The platform targets security operations teams seeking to reduce manual triage workload and accelerate time-to-resolution without removing human oversight from response decisions.