AI-driven SOC triage that auto-investigates, verdicts, and closes alerts.
AI-driven SOC triage that auto-investigates, verdicts, and closes alerts.
CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation is an AI-driven incident investigation module within the AIDR platform that automates the full triage lifecycle for security alerts — from detection through enrichment, reasoning, and verdict — before analyst involvement. The system operates in four stages: - Detect: Ingests raw events from connected security tools (SIEM, EDR/XDR, Identity, Cloud) and runs its own detection layer on top, grouping related alerts into unified incidents. - Enrich: Automatically investigates every entity touched by an alert — assets, users, processes, IPs, and domains — against AIDR's built-in threat intelligence, producing cited findings without requiring external TI subscriptions. - Reason: A Triage Agent applies structured reasoning to determine a verdict (Malicious, Suspicious, or Benign) and severity rating. When evidence is insufficient, a Dynamic Query mechanism searches logs and events on demand before committing to a verdict. Each verdict includes MITRE ATT&CK mappings, supporting indicators, asset criticality, and scope modifiers. - Verdict and Action: Benign incidents are auto-closed with documented reasoning. Suspicious incidents are held and re-investigated via Dynamic Query. Malicious incidents escalate to a Correlation Engine that maps attack chains across related incidents. Human analysts receive AI-proposed tasks (investigate or mitigate) that require approval before execution. The platform includes a console where analysts can review findings, challenge AI verdicts, and record their own decisions. Each closure feeds a learning loop that refines future verdicts based on the organization's environment. The system supports 38 source integrations across SIEM, EDR/XDR, Identity, and Cloud tool categories.
Common questions about CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation is AI-driven SOC triage that auto-investigates, verdicts, and closes alerts, developed by CipherData AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Triage, Investigation.
CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation offers the following core capabilities:
CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation integrates natively with SIEM, EDR, XDR, Identity platforms, Cloud platforms. Integration support lets security teams connect CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Triage, Investigation, MITRE Attack. It supports workflows including automated alert triage and investigation via ai triage agent, four-stage pipeline: detect, enrich, reason, verdict, dynamic query for on-demand log and event searches when evidence is thin. Teams typically adopt CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cipherdata-aidr-incident-investigation
CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.cipherdata.ai/platform/incident-investigation or contact CipherData AI directly.
Popular alternatives to CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation include:
Compare all CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cipherdata-aidr-incident-investigation
CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Triage, Investigation, MITRE Attack, Anomaly Detection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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