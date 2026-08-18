CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation Description

CipherData AIDR Incident Investigation is an AI-driven incident investigation module within the AIDR platform that automates the full triage lifecycle for security alerts — from detection through enrichment, reasoning, and verdict — before analyst involvement. The system operates in four stages: - Detect: Ingests raw events from connected security tools (SIEM, EDR/XDR, Identity, Cloud) and runs its own detection layer on top, grouping related alerts into unified incidents. - Enrich: Automatically investigates every entity touched by an alert — assets, users, processes, IPs, and domains — against AIDR's built-in threat intelligence, producing cited findings without requiring external TI subscriptions. - Reason: A Triage Agent applies structured reasoning to determine a verdict (Malicious, Suspicious, or Benign) and severity rating. When evidence is insufficient, a Dynamic Query mechanism searches logs and events on demand before committing to a verdict. Each verdict includes MITRE ATT&CK mappings, supporting indicators, asset criticality, and scope modifiers. - Verdict and Action: Benign incidents are auto-closed with documented reasoning. Suspicious incidents are held and re-investigated via Dynamic Query. Malicious incidents escalate to a Correlation Engine that maps attack chains across related incidents. Human analysts receive AI-proposed tasks (investigate or mitigate) that require approval before execution. The platform includes a console where analysts can review findings, challenge AI verdicts, and record their own decisions. Each closure feeds a learning loop that refines future verdicts based on the organization's environment. The system supports 38 source integrations across SIEM, EDR/XDR, Identity, and Cloud tool categories.