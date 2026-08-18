CipherData AI Description

CipherData AI is an AI-powered security operations platform that automates alert triage and incident investigation through autonomous agents. The platform is designed to reduce manual analyst workload by handling the investigation and verdict process for security alerts end to end. Core capabilities center on two primary components: - Triage Agent: An autonomous AI agent that investigates incoming security alerts, renders a verdict (e.g., malicious, benign, or suspicious), and produces a containment plan or documented closure rationale for human review. It handles scenarios such as phishing-to-credential-theft chains and impossible travel anomalies. - Correlation Engine: Connects related incidents across time using shared entities to construct a unified attack case and visualize the full attack chain via an attack map. It is designed to surface multi-stage attacks that span multiple individual incidents. Additional capabilities include: - Dynamic Query: When an alert lacks sufficient signal for a definitive verdict, the Triage Agent can autonomously go out and gather additional evidence before rendering a decision, rather than escalating prematurely. - Auto-close: Alerts determined to be benign are closed automatically with documented evidence, reducing ticket volume in analyst queues. - Attack Map: A visual representation of correlated incidents that illustrates how individual events relate to a broader attack campaign. The platform is presented through interactive, click-through console demos organized by scenario type, covering credential theft, data exfiltration, identity anomalies, and OAuth abuse. No signup or sales call is required to view the demo flows.