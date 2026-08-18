AI SOC platform that automates alert triage, investigation, and verdict via agents.
AI SOC platform that automates alert triage, investigation, and verdict via agents.
CipherData AI is an AI-powered security operations platform that automates alert triage and incident investigation through autonomous agents. The platform is designed to reduce manual analyst workload by handling the investigation and verdict process for security alerts end to end. Core capabilities center on two primary components: - Triage Agent: An autonomous AI agent that investigates incoming security alerts, renders a verdict (e.g., malicious, benign, or suspicious), and produces a containment plan or documented closure rationale for human review. It handles scenarios such as phishing-to-credential-theft chains and impossible travel anomalies. - Correlation Engine: Connects related incidents across time using shared entities to construct a unified attack case and visualize the full attack chain via an attack map. It is designed to surface multi-stage attacks that span multiple individual incidents. Additional capabilities include: - Dynamic Query: When an alert lacks sufficient signal for a definitive verdict, the Triage Agent can autonomously go out and gather additional evidence before rendering a decision, rather than escalating prematurely. - Auto-close: Alerts determined to be benign are closed automatically with documented evidence, reducing ticket volume in analyst queues. - Attack Map: A visual representation of correlated incidents that illustrates how individual events relate to a broader attack campaign. The platform is presented through interactive, click-through console demos organized by scenario type, covering credential theft, data exfiltration, identity anomalies, and OAuth abuse. No signup or sales call is required to view the demo flows.
Common questions about CipherData AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CipherData AI is AI SOC platform that automates alert triage, investigation, and verdict via agents, developed by CipherData AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Triage.
CipherData AI offers the following core capabilities:
CipherData AI is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
CipherData AI is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Triage, Investigation. It supports workflows including triage agent for autonomous alert investigation and verdict rendering, correlation engine for linking related incidents into unified attack cases, attack map visualization of correlated multi-stage attacks. Teams typically adopt CipherData AI when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cipherdata-ai
CipherData AI is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.cipherdata.ai/tour or contact CipherData AI directly.
Popular alternatives to CipherData AI include:
Compare all CipherData AI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cipherdata-ai
CipherData AI is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Triage, Investigation, Anomaly Detection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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