AI-driven SOC platform with multi-agent workflows for threat detection & response.
AI-driven SOC platform with multi-agent workflows for threat detection & response.
Beyon Cyber Orryx AI is an AI-driven Security Operations Center (SOC) platform that combines autonomous multi-agent workflows with human analyst oversight to support threat detection, investigation, hunting, and response operations. The platform is built around a multi-agent architecture consisting of specialized AI agents: - Threat Investigation Agent: Automatically generates investigation questions, translates them into queries across connected security tools, and returns results. - Threat Hunting Agent: Extracts IOCs from alerts, searches for similar activity across environments, and correlates new threats with historical incidents. - Threat Intelligence Agent: Connects to proprietary and open-source threat intelligence sources, scans deep forums and intelligence feeds, and surfaces relevant threat matches. Key capabilities include: - A unified dashboard that consolidates detection, response, and intelligence workflows into a single workspace. - Pre-built automation workflows powered by Beyon Cyber's internal knowledge base, designed to reduce manual errors. - Proprietary regional threat intelligence built into the platform for context-aware detection. - Native API-based integration with SIEM, EDR, XDR, and cloud platforms. - Support for 30+ third-party platform integrations including Microsoft, Splunk, and Palo Alto Networks. The platform is positioned as an alternative to traditional SOAR tools, replacing static playbooks with adaptive, continuously learning agent workflows. It targets enterprise and managed SOC environments and is offered on a subscription basis. Claimed operational outcomes include up to 90% reduction in investigation time and a 10x improvement in alert handling capacity.
Common questions about Orryx AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Orryx AI is AI-driven SOC platform with multi-agent workflows for threat detection & response, developed by Beyon Cyber. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Cyber Threat Intelligence.
Orryx AI offers the following core capabilities:
Orryx AI integrates natively with Microsoft, Splunk, Palo Alto Networks. Integration support lets security teams connect Orryx AI to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Orryx AI is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Orryx AI is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Cyber Threat Intelligence, IOC. It supports workflows including multi-agent ai workflow orchestration (triage, threat intel, hunting, detection engineering agents), threat investigation agent with automated query generation across security tools, threat hunting agent for ioc extraction and cross-environment correlation. Teams typically adopt Orryx AI when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/orryx-ai
Orryx AI is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.beyoncyber.com/product/orryx-ai or contact Beyon Cyber directly.
Popular alternatives to Orryx AI include:
Compare all Orryx AI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/orryx-ai
Orryx AI is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Cyber Threat Intelligence, IOC, MITRE Attack. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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