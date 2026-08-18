Orryx AI Description

Beyon Cyber Orryx AI is an AI-driven Security Operations Center (SOC) platform that combines autonomous multi-agent workflows with human analyst oversight to support threat detection, investigation, hunting, and response operations. The platform is built around a multi-agent architecture consisting of specialized AI agents: - Threat Investigation Agent: Automatically generates investigation questions, translates them into queries across connected security tools, and returns results. - Threat Hunting Agent: Extracts IOCs from alerts, searches for similar activity across environments, and correlates new threats with historical incidents. - Threat Intelligence Agent: Connects to proprietary and open-source threat intelligence sources, scans deep forums and intelligence feeds, and surfaces relevant threat matches. Key capabilities include: - A unified dashboard that consolidates detection, response, and intelligence workflows into a single workspace. - Pre-built automation workflows powered by Beyon Cyber's internal knowledge base, designed to reduce manual errors. - Proprietary regional threat intelligence built into the platform for context-aware detection. - Native API-based integration with SIEM, EDR, XDR, and cloud platforms. - Support for 30+ third-party platform integrations including Microsoft, Splunk, and Palo Alto Networks. The platform is positioned as an alternative to traditional SOAR tools, replacing static playbooks with adaptive, continuously learning agent workflows. It targets enterprise and managed SOC environments and is offered on a subscription basis. Claimed operational outcomes include up to 90% reduction in investigation time and a 10x improvement in alert handling capacity.