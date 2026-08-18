CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection Description

CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection is a built-in detection engine that ingests security events and logs directly, operating independently of a SIEM. It processes raw events, alerts, and logs from across an environment and runs its own detection logic using a combination of rules, machine learning, and large language models (LLMs). Core operational model: - Ingests up to 600,000 events per day from 38 source integrations spanning SIEM, EDR/XDR, identity, cloud, and network sources - Reasons over an entity graph rather than a flat alert list, correlating related alerts into unified incidents - Runs detection autonomously without requiring a SIEM as a prerequisite Detection and triage capabilities: - Built-in detection engine ships as part of the AIDR platform, not as a separate point solution - Triage Agent attaches agent-verified evidence to every verdict - Incidents are assigned severity levels and statuses (e.g., Malicious, Suspicious, Benign) - Correlation Engine groups multiple related incidents into a single attack narrative (attack map) Response workflow: - Response Agent proposes mitigation and investigation tasks for human approval - Tasks are prioritized and assigned to analysts with defined statuses (To Do, In Progress, Done) - Closure requires a clean rescan, not manual sign-off alone Threat hunting: - Hunts can initiate automatically and be converted into standing detection rules - Incident scoring uses agent-verified evidence per point The platform targets security operations teams that want detection coverage without deploying or maintaining a separate SIEM.