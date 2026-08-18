SIEM-less threat detection engine using entity graphs, ML, and LLMs.
SIEM-less threat detection engine using entity graphs, ML, and LLMs.
CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection is a built-in detection engine that ingests security events and logs directly, operating independently of a SIEM. It processes raw events, alerts, and logs from across an environment and runs its own detection logic using a combination of rules, machine learning, and large language models (LLMs). Core operational model: - Ingests up to 600,000 events per day from 38 source integrations spanning SIEM, EDR/XDR, identity, cloud, and network sources - Reasons over an entity graph rather than a flat alert list, correlating related alerts into unified incidents - Runs detection autonomously without requiring a SIEM as a prerequisite Detection and triage capabilities: - Built-in detection engine ships as part of the AIDR platform, not as a separate point solution - Triage Agent attaches agent-verified evidence to every verdict - Incidents are assigned severity levels and statuses (e.g., Malicious, Suspicious, Benign) - Correlation Engine groups multiple related incidents into a single attack narrative (attack map) Response workflow: - Response Agent proposes mitigation and investigation tasks for human approval - Tasks are prioritized and assigned to analysts with defined statuses (To Do, In Progress, Done) - Closure requires a clean rescan, not manual sign-off alone Threat hunting: - Hunts can initiate automatically and be converted into standing detection rules - Incident scoring uses agent-verified evidence per point The platform targets security operations teams that want detection coverage without deploying or maintaining a separate SIEM.
Common questions about CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection is SIEM-less threat detection engine using entity graphs, ML, and LLMs, developed by CipherData AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Attack Detection.
CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection offers the following core capabilities:
CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection integrates natively with SIEM, EDR, XDR, Identity, Cloud, Network. Integration support lets security teams connect CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Attack Detection, Anomaly Detection. It supports workflows including built-in detection engine operating without a siem, entity graph-based correlation of alerts into incidents, rules, ml, and llm-based detection logic. Teams typically adopt CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cipherdata-aidr-siem-less-detection
CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.cipherdata.ai/platform/siem-less-detection or contact CipherData AI directly.
Popular alternatives to CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection include:
Compare all CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cipherdata-aidr-siem-less-detection
CipherData AIDR SIEM-less Detection is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Agentic AI Security, Attack Detection, Anomaly Detection, Graph. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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