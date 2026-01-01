CENTRL Third-Party & Vendor Risk Management Software Logo

Cloud-based TPRM platform for vendor risk assessments and VRM automation

CENTRL Third-Party & Vendor Risk Management Software Description

CENTRL Third-Party & Vendor Risk Management Software is a cloud-based platform designed to manage third-party and vendor risk management processes. The platform provides a centralized vendor directory for managing vendor information, documents, policies, and risk profiles in a single dashboard. The software supports vendor selection and onboarding workflows, enabling organizations to conduct pre-contract inherent risk analysis by sending surveys and questionnaires to internal teams. It allows vendor segmentation into multiple risk tiers based on attributes such as criticality and inherent risk levels. The platform automates ongoing risk assessments, audits, and monitoring through third-party assessments, onsite audits, and surveys. It includes integrated industry-standard templates like SIG and AITEC, with the ability to upload proprietary questionnaires. Controls questions can be mapped to regulatory guidelines including CCPA, GDPR, COBIT, and PCI. Questionnaires can be published one-time or scheduled on a recurring basis, with prepopulation capabilities using previously submitted vendor answers. Vendors receive access to the platform at no cost, enabling collaboration through document assignments, questionnaire responses, and approval workflows. The platform includes a flexible scoring engine for evaluating responses on multiple dimensions with auto-scoring capabilities. Users can assign sections or questions to subject matter experts for evaluation. Issue management functionality allows identification and tracking of issues at question or section levels, with collaboration capabilities for requesting updates and creating action plans. The platform provides analytics for monitoring trends, risk ratings, and third-party relationship status, with cross-vendor comparison capabilities and drill-down analysis to partner, product, service, or engagement levels.

CENTRL Third-Party & Vendor Risk Management Software is Cloud-based TPRM platform for vendor risk assessments and VRM automation developed by CENTRL. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Automation, Cloud.

