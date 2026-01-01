Centrl Invoice Management and Reconciliation Description

Centrl Invoice Management and Reconciliation is a solution designed for network managers to automate invoice processing and reconciliation workflows. The platform provides a centralized repository for storing contractually agreed fee cards across single and multi-market agents in multiple currencies. The system automates invoice ingestion from common formats including Excel and PDF files. It includes pre-mapped invoice templates for hundreds of agents with ongoing updates as templates change. Built-in system validations ensure invoice data is clean and complete before processing. The reconciliation functionality performs automated line-item level comparisons between invoices and fee cards to identify discrepancies and reduce overpayment risk. The platform supports flexible modeling of complex fee structures including family banding across multiple business units. Users can configure thresholds to flag only material variances. The analytics and reporting capabilities provide visibility into expense trends across agents, fee types, and markets. Users can allocate spend across business units and generate standardized reports in multiple currencies. The platform offers fee card import functionality and the ability to roll forward existing fee cards in the system.