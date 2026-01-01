CENTRL AI-Powered Diligence Platform
CENTRL AI-Powered Diligence Platform
CENTRL AI-Powered Diligence Platform Description
CENTRL is an AI-powered platform designed for the financial services industry to automate due diligence, research, and response workflows. The platform serves multiple segments including asset owners, allocators, asset managers, banks, and service providers. For asset owners and allocators, CENTRL automates manager research, investment due diligence, operational due diligence, subadvisor oversight, and vendor risk management. The platform enables research teams to automate data collection, manager screening, and reporting processes. For asset managers, the platform centralizes content and auto-populates responses to RFPs, DDQs, and investor requests. It uses a domain-trained model built specifically for the investment industry. Banks use CENTRL to automate oversight of third parties including agent and correspondent banks, fund managers, and service providers. The platform supports third-party relationship inventory, due diligence, account management workflows, and cost management. Service providers use the platform for responding to DDQs and RFPs as well as managing their own vendors. The platform offers modular capabilities to centralize partner data, automate diligence processes, manage account workflows, and monitor spending across third-party relationships.
