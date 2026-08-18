AI security agents automating analyst workflows across cloud, identity, and AppSec.
AI security agents automating analyst workflows across cloud, identity, and AppSec.
Cantina Agents is a collection of AI-driven reasoning agents built to automate security analyst and engineer workflows across cloud, identity, endpoint, application, and threat intelligence domains. Each agent connects to relevant data sources, evaluates signals in context, determines whether an issue is real, and takes action to resolve it. Human escalation occurs only when the situation requires it. Available agents include: - Cloud Posture Agent: Monitors GCP Security Command Center for posture drift such as public buckets and over-permissive IAM, grades findings by data sensitivity, and remediates. - Identity & SaaS Agent: Correlates device, network, and posture signals across Okta and Google Workspace to detect account takeover, impossible travel, phishing, and risky OAuth grants. - Endpoint Agent: Integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon to confirm true-positive detections, isolate hosts, and stop C2 activity while preserving forensic state. - AppSec Agent: Analyzes code findings for CVE reachability and leaked secrets, and opens fix PRs. - Bug Bounty Agent: Validates inbound external reports against live code and cloud configuration. - Threat Intel Agent: Filters external intel feeds, retro-hunts named CVEs against assets, and suppresses irrelevant findings. - Smart Contract Security Agent: Monitors on-chain activity for threats and can trigger emergency contract pauses. - Additional agents cover AWS, Azure, GCP cloud security, DNS/domain security, code and supply chain (GitHub), vendor security questionnaires, signal rule refinement, and knowledge management. Agents are available as prebuilt, recommended, or customizable configurations.
Common questions about Cantina Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cantina Agents is AI security agents automating analyst workflows across cloud, identity, and AppSec, developed by Cantina. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI SOC, Cloud Native.
Cantina Agents offers the following core capabilities:
Cantina Agents integrates natively with GCP Security Command Center, Okta, Google Workspace, CrowdStrike Falcon, GitHub, AWS CloudTrail, AWS GuardDuty, Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Microsoft Entra ID, Azure RBAC, RSS feeds. Integration support lets security teams connect Cantina Agents to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Cantina Agents is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cantina Agents is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI SOC, Cloud Native, CVE. It supports workflows including automated triage and remediation of cloud posture findings, account takeover and impossible travel detection, host containment and credential rotation. Teams typically adopt Cantina Agents when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cantina-agents
Cantina Agents is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.cantina.security/agents or contact Cantina directly.
Popular alternatives to Cantina Agents include:
Compare all Cantina Agents alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cantina-agents
Cantina Agents is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI SOC, Cloud Native, CVE, IOC. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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