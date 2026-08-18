Cantina Agents Description

Cantina Agents is a collection of AI-driven reasoning agents built to automate security analyst and engineer workflows across cloud, identity, endpoint, application, and threat intelligence domains. Each agent connects to relevant data sources, evaluates signals in context, determines whether an issue is real, and takes action to resolve it. Human escalation occurs only when the situation requires it. Available agents include: - Cloud Posture Agent: Monitors GCP Security Command Center for posture drift such as public buckets and over-permissive IAM, grades findings by data sensitivity, and remediates. - Identity & SaaS Agent: Correlates device, network, and posture signals across Okta and Google Workspace to detect account takeover, impossible travel, phishing, and risky OAuth grants. - Endpoint Agent: Integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon to confirm true-positive detections, isolate hosts, and stop C2 activity while preserving forensic state. - AppSec Agent: Analyzes code findings for CVE reachability and leaked secrets, and opens fix PRs. - Bug Bounty Agent: Validates inbound external reports against live code and cloud configuration. - Threat Intel Agent: Filters external intel feeds, retro-hunts named CVEs against assets, and suppresses irrelevant findings. - Smart Contract Security Agent: Monitors on-chain activity for threats and can trigger emergency contract pauses. - Additional agents cover AWS, Azure, GCP cloud security, DNS/domain security, code and supply chain (GitHub), vendor security questionnaires, signal rule refinement, and knowledge management. Agents are available as prebuilt, recommended, or customizable configurations.