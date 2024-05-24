C2 Vendor Risk Management Description

C2 Vendor Risk Management is a platform designed to assess, identify, remediate, and mitigate vendor-related risks through a centralized software solution. The tool uses a questionnaire-based approach supported by threat intelligence to evaluate third-party vendors and suppliers. The platform enables organizations to conduct vendor assessments using pre-built templates or custom evaluations tailored to specific organizational requirements. Vendors can complete assessments without registration, and the system supports evidence gathering through documentation uploads to validate responses and ensure accurate risk scoring. The solution includes lifecycle management capabilities to track policy and certification expiration dates for ongoing compliance monitoring. A Kanban board interface provides visual tracking of remediation tasks. The platform maintains a complete timeline and audit log for each vendor, documenting their risk journey and enabling collaboration across teams. Organizations can analyze inherent risk by evaluating vendor policies, processes, controls, impacts, and likelihood of risk occurrences. The system generates vendor risk reports that highlight changes and areas for improvement based on assessment results. Users can leave contextual notes on risk attributes and store all documents, notes, and findings related to vendors in a centralized location. The platform addresses compliance requirements including GDPR, DORA, and ISO standards. It consolidates risk, privacy, and compliance programs into a single platform to provide visibility across the vendor ecosystem.