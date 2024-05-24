C2 Risk RiskStore® Description

C2 Risk RiskStore® is a risk and compliance management platform designed to centralize risk assessment, identification, remediation, and mitigation processes across organizations. The platform addresses vendor risk management, third-party risk management, and internal compliance requirements through a unified system. The platform automates manual risk assessment processes that traditionally rely on spreadsheets and disconnected systems, reducing time consumption and human error. RiskStore® provides customizable assessments that can be tailored to specific organizational needs, with flexible pricing based on selected assessment types and volumes. The solution includes structured remediation workflows with actionable recommendations to help organizations resolve identified risks. It supports holistic risk management by connecting teams, departments, and external partners on a single platform. The system enables management of vendors, third parties, and compliance requirements within one interface. RiskStore® offers managed services where a dedicated team of analysts can handle risk management processes on behalf of organizations. The platform includes access to a service management desk and 24/7 support. It is designed to replace expensive and rigid legacy risk management tools while providing visibility into risk posture. The platform has received recognition at the National Cyber Awards and serves clients across multiple sectors including healthcare (NHS), government organizations, and commercial enterprises. C2 Risk brings 38 years of security experience to the platform, supporting thousands of client integrations and global supplier assessments.