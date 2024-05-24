C2 ProAssure Managed Services Description

C2 ProAssure Managed Services is a managed service offering that handles supplier assessments and vendor risk management on behalf of organizations. The service operates through C2's SaaS platform, which centralizes supplier data and workflows to replace manual spreadsheet-based processes. The service begins with "Quick Risk" assessments that evaluate key data points including financial health, compliance status, and legal standing. For more detailed evaluations, ProAssure conducts full assessments by working with suppliers to gather information, supporting documents, and performing open-source intelligence (OSINT) assessments. The platform provides centralized data management for all supplier-related information and workflows, eliminating the need for spreadsheets and email chains. It includes analytics and reporting capabilities that provide data-driven insights for decision-making. ProAssure is positioned as an outsourced solution where C2's team performs the supplier assessment work, allowing internal teams to focus on core business activities. The service is designed to address challenges in managing complex supply chains with multiple layers of suppliers, particularly during the remediation stage of vendor risk management. The service includes support for compliance management and privacy management, as evidenced by case studies with government and healthcare organizations.